SINGAPORE, April 28 — Assurances of policy continuity and economic support will be critical for investors ahead of Singapore’s general election as markets face pressure from US-imposed tariffs.

According to Bloomberg, Saturday’s vote could boost shares of domestically-driven companies in sectors like retail, construction, and infrastructure due to potential policy support.

The Singapore dollar may also strengthen, as it typically trends higher during election periods, according to DBS Bank Ltd.

The stakes are high for the city-state as trade uncertainty threatens an economic slowdown and deepens cost-of-living concerns among voters.

Since peaking in March, the benchmark Straits Times Index has fallen about 4 per cent, lagging behind a broader regional gauge.

Investors will closely watch how policymakers respond to global headwinds and whether they introduce timely fiscal interventions.

“Should global conditions deteriorate, the Singapore government has a track record of timely fiscal intervention to buffer the economy,” Kenneth Tang of Nikko Asset Management, was quoted saying.

Such measures could include job protection, wage support, and investments in infrastructure to counteract negative sentiment and reduced business confidence, Tang added.

Sectors that benefited from Singapore’s February budget announcement, which included household handouts and green energy incentives, are expected to perform well.

Retailer Sheng Siong Group Ltd. and companies in construction and infrastructure may see gains from public transport and coastal flood protection projects.