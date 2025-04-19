SINGAPORE, April 19 — A total of 18,389 voters have registered as overseas voters for Singapore General Election 2025 (GE2025), according to the Elections Department (ELD).

Of these, 9,759 will vote by post, while 8,630 have opted to cast their votes in person at 10 designated overseas polling stations: Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Francisco, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Washington D.C.

London will host the largest number of in-person overseas voters with 2,470 registered, followed by Hong Kong (1,318) and Shanghai (930).

Tanjong Pagar electoral division has the highest number of overseas voters with 1,703.

“Overseas Singaporeans who have successfully applied to be overseas voters will receive an official email from ELD. Applicants may also log in to ELD’s Voter Services to check their application outcome,” it said in a statement on Friday.

The ELD noted that overseas voters who return to Singapore on polling day, may vote at their assigned local polling station, provided they have not already voted abroad.

Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3, with nomination day scheduled for April 23. A total of 2,758,846 voters are eligible to cast their ballots in GE2025. — Bernama