SINGAPORE, April 18 – Singapore’s current longest-serving Cabinet member Dr Ng Eng Hen has reportedly announced today that he will retire from politics and not stand in the upcoming general election.

The Straits Times reported Dr Ng thanking constituents for their trust over the past 24 years, highlighting the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) strength in leadership succession and renewal.

“I had informed [Prime Minister Lawrence Wong] some months back that it was time for me to continue that virtuous tradition to make room for renewal and regeneration of the PAP slate.

“I will not be contesting the next general election. It’s been an honour and privilege to serve my residents and Singaporeans at large,” Dr Ng, 66, was quoted saying during a press conference unveiling PAP’s candidates for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC and Marymount SMC.

A surgical oncologist before entering politics, Dr Ng joined the PAP’s Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC team during the 2001 General Election and was quickly appointed minister of state for education and manpower, becoming a full minister in 2004.

His involvement in defence began in 2005 when he was named second minister for defence while still overseeing manpower matters, before assuming the role of defence minister in 2011.

During his tenure, Dr Ng deepened military ties with Malaysia through regular bilateral initiatives such as the Semangat Bersatu Exercise and engagement in the Five Power Defence Arrangements alongside Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Dr Ng’s retirement is part of a broader leadership transition within the PAP, with other senior figures also stepping down ahead of the May 3 polls.

Earlier this week, Senior Minister of State Amy Khor announced her decision not to contest GE2025, marking a generational shift within the party’s leadership.



