SINGAPORE, April 14 — The People’s Action Party (PAP) has unveiled its candidate line-up for Chua Chu Kang GRC for the upcoming General Election, with Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong leading a refreshed team featuring two newcomers.

Incumbent MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim will remain in the team, while former senior civil servant Jeffrey Siow and Assistant Professor Choo Pei Ling have been introduced as new candidates, according to a report in Channel News Asia today.

Current Chua Chu Kang MP Don Wee will not be contesting in GE2025, with his departure confirmed by Gan at a press conference at the PAP branch office in Teck Whye.

Senior Minister of State Amy Khor, who currently represents Hong Kah North SMC, will also be stepping down from politics.

Meanwhile, Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling will run in the new Bukit Gombak SMC, which was formed after an electoral boundaries review and includes areas she previously represented under Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Siow, 47, most recently served as second permanent secretary at the Manpower and Trade and Industry ministries, and was previously principal private secretary to then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong from 2017 to 2021.

“Working in the public service holds special meaning for me... this is my story, it is truly who I am,” he said, reflecting on his modest upbringing and motivation to serve.

Dr Choo, a neuroscientist and physiotherapist, has volunteered in the community for over 20 years and was active in Marine Parade GRC under Minister Tan See Leng.

“From a young age, I have found meaning in helping people, especially people who cannot help themselves,” she said.

Chua Chu Kang GRC will now include parts of Hong Kah North such as Tengah, and areas from Holland-Bukit Timah, following boundary adjustments tied to housing developments.

Hong Kah North SMC, formerly held by Dr Khor, has been dissolved, with its areas absorbed into the new Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC.

Gan paid tribute to Dr Khor, noting her contributions to Hong Kah North and years of public service since entering politics in 2001.

In the 2020 General Election, the PAP secured 58.64 per cent of the vote in Chua Chu Kang GRC against the Progress Singapore Party.