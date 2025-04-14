SINGAPORE, April 14 — Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has voiced support for young Singaporeans and first-time voters, acknowledging their aspirations and calling for their partnership in shaping the nation’s future.

In a social media video posted yesterday, Wong rejected criticisms labelling Gen Z as “soft” or “lacking resilience”, saying such views overlook their desire for change and progress.

“Your generation embodies a new desire to not settle for the status quo and with the way the world is moving. We hear you. I hear you,” he said.

“For many of you, this will be your first time voting, and it will be my first time standing for election for a chance to lead our nation,” he added, pledging to lead with purpose and inclusiveness.

He said he wanted to work with young people to tackle future challenges and ensure Singapore is a place where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging.

“Singapore should be a place where our dreams can be worked on, a place where we can find belonging, even though the world is starting to look uncertain,” he said.

The video also introduced nine People’s Action Party (PAP) candidates who will contest opposition-held constituencies in the upcoming general election, including Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC, and Hougang SMC.

These candidates come from varied backgrounds, including private sector professionals, working mothers, and individuals who overcame personal challenges.

At a separate dialogue with Indian youth organised by Tamil Murasu, Wong affirmed the Indian community’s strong contributions to Singapore and promised Indian representation among new PAP candidates.

“You can be proud of your ethnic roots and at the same time proud to be a Singaporean, that is what we mean by being Singaporean,” he said.

Speaking at a Hari Raya celebration earlier the same day, he reiterated the importance of unity amid global uncertainties and pledged to keep Singapore stable and harmonious.

“We know that we are living in very difficult times globally. The recent developments have made for a very uncertain outlook in the world,” he said.

“But we will do everything we can to make sure, despite the turbulence, despite the uncertainties, that Singapore will always remain a beacon of stability and harmony.”

On April 12, Wong announced that the PAP would field over 30 new candidates, the party’s largest number of fresh faces in recent history.

Unveiled on April 13, the PAP team for Hougang SMC includes criminal lawyer Marshall Lim, while Aljunied GRC candidates include Chan Hui Yuh, Faisal Abdul Aziz, Daniel Liu, Adrian Ang and Jagathishwaran Rajo.

The Sengkang GRC slate comprises Lam Pin Min, Theodora Lai, Elmie Nekmat and Bernadette Giam.