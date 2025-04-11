SINGAPORE, April 11 – Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday urged its citizens to continue safeguarding racial and religious harmony amid global uncertainties, while criticising a remark by former Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) Calvin Cheng.

Reflecting on Singapore’s past, Wong recalled that during the period when Singapore was part of Malaysia, some in the Malaysian community had labelled local Chinese as “pendatang” or immigrants, which left many feeling like second-class citizens.

“When Singapore became independent, we resolved never to treat our minorities like that,” he posted on Facebook.

He added that Singapore today is a diverse yet harmonious society where all races and religions are respected and have “their place under the sun”.

“This cohesion is the result of generations of patient effort and hard work. We must treasure it, protect it, and nurture it,” he said.

Wong warned that in today’s uncertain environment, there were external forces that could threaten the country’s unity, making efforts to preserve harmony even more critical.

He expressed appreciation to religious leaders Pasuni Maulan and Mohamad Hasbi from Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) for their contributions in promoting inter-faith understanding.

“Together, let’s build on what we have, and ensure that our little red dot remains an oasis of stability and harmony,” Wong said.

The Muis duo and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli had earlier reprimanded Cheng Cheng over his callous remarks against a pro-Palestine group, leading to his apology.

Cheng had previously suggested on Facebook that activists from the group Monday of Palestine Solidarity should be sent to Gaza, offering to sponsor their relocation and implying they should not return.

Other government officials, including Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam, have also publicly disagreed with Cheng’s views on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Cheng has been involved in several controversies over the years, including downplaying concerns about gerrymandering in August 2024, and advocating in November 2015 for the killing of terrorists’ children to prevent future threats.