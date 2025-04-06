SINGAPORE, April 6 – Singapore’s Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has reportedly called on Singaporeans to work closely with the government, warning against complacency and reliance on “soft solutions”.

The Straits Times cited Lee emphasising yesterday the importance of collective effort in safeguarding the country’s future amid a rapidly changing global landscape.

“In Singapore, we have to work together as one people, closely with the Government,” the former prime minister said while appearing in the Kebun Baru constituency with its MP Henry Kwek.

“United, resolute, fighting on, and not confused by strange ideas or soft solutions – don’t need to do this, we can postpone the problem, we leave it to later on. Somebody else can worry about it, our future, our problems.”

Ahead of the general election, he also urged voters to support trustworthy leaders and continue working with the government to build a secure future.

Citing global trade disruptions, Lee pointed to tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump as a serious concern for Singapore’s economy.

“This is going to affect our trade, it’s going to affect our economy, it’s going to affect our region, and it’s going to affect our future. And it’s not good news,” he said.

Lee’s comments echoed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s April 4 video urging national preparedness amid global upheavals.

The son of Lee Kuan Yew also highlighted the upcoming SG60 celebrations as a time for reflection and strengthening the nation’s shared identity.

He praised Singapore’s global reputation, saying the world respects the country because of its unity and reliability.



