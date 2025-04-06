SINGAPORE, April 6 – The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) today launched its 78-page election manifesto, calling for major policy reforms including reducing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to 7 per cent and requiring all MPs to publicly declare their assets.

CNA reported that the manifesto outlines 61 policy proposals, many of which were previously raised by the opposition party’s Non-Constituency MPs (NCMP) Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa in Parliament and its 2020 manifesto.

“Your vote is critical in this election,” PSP chairman and founder Tan Cheng Bock was quoted saying, describing the manifesto as the product of nearly two years of work.

“It will decide whether we continue to have credible and responsible elected opposition MPs who keep the PAP in check.”

Leong, re-elected as party secretary-general in March, defended the proposals as “well-researched and carefully considered,” calling it unfair for the government to claim the opposition offered no alternative solutions.

To address rising living costs, PSP also proposed exempting essentials like rice and milk formula from GST, introducing rent control guidelines for commercial properties, and centralising hawker centre management with capped rental rates.

On healthcare, PSP called for the government to fully cover premiums for MediShield Life and CareShield Life, lower healthcare costs through centralised drug procurement, and provide confinement cash gifts for new mothers.

Housing proposals included the Affordable Homes Scheme – which defers land cost payments until resale – more flats built ahead of demand, allowing singles to buy flats from age 28, and a rental scheme for young Singaporeans in central areas.

The party suggested 15 governance reforms, such as a Freedom of Information Act, mandatory asset declarations by MPs, closed-door hearings for government-linked investment companies Temasek and GIC, ministerial salary reform, and abolishing the Group Representation Constituency scheme.

On jobs and wages, PSP reiterated its call for a S$2,250 (RM7,420) minimum living wage, a higher Employment Pass (EP) salary threshold, an EP quota and levy, and strengthened protections for local workers under the Fair Consideration Framework.

To support families and retirees, the party proposed simplifying over 60 support schemes, introducing caregiver allowances, expanding MediSave usage, boosting mental health services, and increasing payouts under the Silver Support Scheme.

In education, PSP advocated for a through-train model making the Primary School Leaving Examination optional, a shift towards alternative assessments, smaller class sizes, more vocational university admission routes, better student mental health support, and limits on foreign student scholarships.

In the 2020 general election, PSP contested nine seats and narrowly lost in West Coast GRC while securing two NCMP seats.