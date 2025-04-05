SINGAPORE, April 5 — The alleged fraudster at the centre of Netflix’s Con Mum documentary was brought before Singapore’s State Courts on Saturday to face charges of fraud.

Dionne Marie Hanna, 84, a British national, was arrested on March 28, just days after the documentary aired. It tells the story of how she allegedly swindled her son, leaving him deep in debt, after reconnecting with him.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Hanna appeared in the State Courts via video link, lying in a hospital bed and wearing a striped shirt, accompanied by an investigating officer. Unrepresented, she faced five fraud charges involving three victims.

Police said that Hanna had deceived her victims with promises of investment opportunities and inheritance claims.

The victims were instructed to transfer money for legal fees and the opening of overseas bank accounts, with assurances of reimbursement from her inheritance.

It was reported that two of the offences allegedly took place in France, where Hanna is accused of deceiving Paiman Supangat between March 3 and 5.

She convinced the victim to pay legal fees to open a bank account and to increase his financial contribution. She is also accused of misleading the victim into believing she intended to repay money she borrowed for personal shopping.

The court also heard between February 17 and March 10 in Singapore, Hanna allegedly claimed to be from the Brunei royal family was terminally ill with cancer, and that she intended to leave her wealth to Supangat and his son.

She is also accused of using her supposed health condition to deceive another victim, Mohamed Syafiq Paiman, on March 10, by expressing her intent to pass on her wealth to him.

Additionally, Hanna is suspected of deceiving a third victim, Mohamed Ariffin Mohamed Kawaja Kamaludin, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel between February 13 and 14.

She is accused of committing fraud by convincing him she was terminally ill with cancer and expressing her intention to donate S$3 million (RM9.88 million) to Masjid Khalid and S$2 million to Mawar Community Services, an organisation supporting ex-offenders.

The charge sheets did not specify the financial losses incurred by the victims.

CNA reported that Singapore police confirmed on Friday that Hanna is believed to be involved in at least five cheating cases, with losses exceeding S$200,000.

The judge approved the prosecution’s request to remand Hanna for a week after her discharge from Tan Tock Seng Hospital, allowing her to be taken for further investigation into similar offences.

When asked if she understood, Hanna weakly responded with a “yes”.

Her case is scheduled for mention again on April 11.

Singapore police have been receiving victim reports since March 28, after Con Mum aired on Netflix on March 25, revealing Hanna’s deception.