SINGAPORE, April 5 — Authorities in Singapore announced on Friday that clean-up efforts along the shorelines of Changi and Pasir Ris, following an oil spill at Langsat Terminal in Johor, are expected to be finished “within the next few days”.

The affected areas are still cordoned off to support the ongoing clean-up operations, according to an update from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), Singapore Food Agency (SFA), and PUB, the national water agency.

As of 4.00pm yesterday, authorities reported no visible oil patches near Pulau Ubin or any new sightings of oil at sea, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

An oil sheen was detected at several fish farms along the East Johor Strait, and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is collaborating with the farms to implement mitigation measures, with support from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). SFA is also providing absorbent pads to other farms for preventive action.

As a precaution, SFA is testing seafood from both farms in the East Johor Strait and imported sources.

NParks has conducted visual assessments of biodiversity-sensitive areas near the oil spill and is carrying out post-impact surveys.

According to the authorities, no visible impact on wildlife has been observed at Chek Jawa Wetlands, Changi Beach Park, and Pasir Ris Park so far.

Preventive measures have been put in place at coastal drains, Chek Jawa, and fish farms in the East Johor Strait.

PUB has also deployed containment booms at Punggol and Serangoon reservoirs as a precaution. These measures will remain until further assessment.

Authorities have warned the public to avoid swimming and water activities at Changi and Pasir Ris beaches until further notice.

When CNA arrived at the beach near Changi’s Car Park 6 at 10.30am yesterday, around 100 bags of oil-soaked sand had already been collected. Four workers were seen in the area, and it was reported that approximately 20 workers had been assigned to Changi Beach.

CNA also reported that the oil spill had spread to the northern coast of Pulau Ubin and Pasir Ris Beach. A visit to Area 1 of Pasir Ris Park at 4.00pm revealed that it had already been cordoned off. A construction worker mentioned that clean-up efforts had taken place earlier in the morning.

Malaysia’s Department of Environment reported yesterday that the oil leak had been successfully contained by noon, with ongoing monitoring of the situation. The department also stated that approximately 1.6 cubic metres (1,600 litres) of oil had spilled into the sea.