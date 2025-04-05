SINGAPORE, April 5 — Nestle Singapore has launched a new sachet version of its iconic Milo Van drink, bringing a familiar childhood favourite to store shelves across the island.

The Milo Van has long been a fixture at school Sports Days and community events, often drawing long queues of children eager for a cup of the cold chocolate malt beverage.

The company recently announced that the new Milo Van sachets, inspired by the popular beverage served from its mobile vans at school events, will be available progressively at major supermarkets including FairPrice, Sheng Siong, Cold Storage, Giant, and Prime Supermarket.

Each pack contains 12 sachets, with preparation as simple as mixing one sachet with 150ml of cold water and stirring. It also recommends using milk instead of water for a creamier version of the drink.