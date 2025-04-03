SINGAPORE, April 3 — A woman who abused her four-year-old daughter for over a year until the child died, then helped burn her body, was sentenced to 19 years in jail today.

Foo Li Ping, 29, mistreated Megan Khung with her then-boyfriend, Wong Shi Xiang, 38, who ultimately delivered a fatal punch to the child.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA) Wong was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 17 strokes of the cane for his role in Megan’s death and various drug offences.

Both had pleaded guilty in February, and during today’s sentencing, they remained silent as the verdict was read.

Justice Hoo Sheau Peng described their actions as “heinous, deplorable and violent”, highlighting that Megan, as a young and vulnerable child, was entirely dependent on them.

The judge said Megan repeatedly begged for food, clothing, and to be allowed to leave the planter box where she was forced to sleep, but her pleas were ignored.

Instead, Foo mocked and taunted her daughter, while the couple recorded the child’s suffering, which the judge said displayed their “absolute depravity”.

“For their own sadistic ends, the accused persons robbed Megan of her basic dignity. Ironically, it is these very chilling recordings which shed light on Megan’s plight during that period,” Hoo was quoted as saying.

She added that even after Megan’s death, Foo and Wong showed “utter callousness and cruelty” in their attempts to revive her.

“Over months, they prioritised their interests of self-preservation, to cold-heartedly plan for and then deviously execute the disposal of Megan’s body. At the end of her life, they denied Megan of the dignity of a proper laying to rest.

“Nothing of Megan, not even her ashes, remained,” said the judge.

A third individual, Nouvelle Chua Ruoshi, 35, who is accused of assisting in disposing of Megan’s body, is still facing court proceedings.

Foo had earlier pleaded guilty to charges of allowing the death of a child, child abuse, and disposing of a corpse, with an additional child abuse charge taken into consideration.

Wong admitted to culpable homicide, disposing of a corpse, drug trafficking, and drug consumption, with 11 other drug-related charges also considered.

During their earlier hearing, CNA reported disturbing videos of the abuse were played in court, with the public warned about their graphic nature.