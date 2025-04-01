SINGAPORE, April 1 — Tesla’s brand and business remain strong in Singapore, even as the company faces backlash in other countries over CEO Elon Musk’s support for United States President Donald Trump.

Data from the Land Transport Authority showed 262 new Tesla registrations in Singapore in January and February this year, up from 137 in the same period last year, CNA reported.

“Politics are macro factors which only have a temporary effect on the brand,” said Tesla owner Alvin Khoo, a 40-year-old entrepreneur.

“What matters are the intrinsic factors of the company — that it’s a good car with one of the best technologies, and it’s a very comfortable ride. That’s all that matters when I decide to buy the car,” he added.

Tesla shares have dropped nearly 40 per cent in recent weeks after Musk was tasked with slashing government spending and headcounts through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the US.

Protests have taken place outside Tesla showrooms in the US, and some vehicle owners have reported harassment and buyer’s remorse.

Sales and share prices have also fallen in Europe, where multiple reports of Teslas being vandalised have surfaced.

However, Singaporean Tesla owners appear unfazed by these developments.

Accountant Malcolm Loh, 58, said his decision to buy a Tesla was not influenced by Musk, saying, “My choice of getting a Tesla had nothing to do with Elon at all, just like my choice of buying Apple iPhones over the years has nothing to do with Tim Cook (Apple’s CEO).”

He added, “For me, a product’s value for money is the most important consideration.”

Loh noted that Tesla owners overseas have faced discrimination but said, “Thankfully, no such actions have taken place here in Singapore.”

He also suggested that the brand’s current turmoil could work in his favour.

“The lesser demand for Teslas may result in the company reducing prices, so hopefully, when the time comes to replace my Tesla with another one, it will be much more affordable.”

A view of the Tesla service centre in Singapore July 16, 2022. — Reuters pic

Another owner, identified only as Jason, said he was not concerned about Tesla’s image as a current owner but worried about potential resale value issues.

He plans to switch to a Chinese EV brand due to technical problems with his Tesla.

“Perception of the brand worries me only because of resale value implications,” he said.

“I don’t think Singaporeans are too affected by what goes on in the US. The Singapore car market is robust, and I don’t foresee its resale value going lower than normal depreciation.”

Asked why Tesla owners in Singapore are not swayed by trends elsewhere, sociologist Tan Ern Ser said many Singaporeans do not follow US politics closely or see it as relevant.

“Not everyone is following US politics closely, neither do they see it as relevant,” said Associate Professor Tan from the Institute of Policy Studies.

“As long as the cars serve their purpose, it may still not lead to a spillover effect on the people who gravitate towards Teslas.”

However, he noted that perceptions might shift if Singaporeans’ material lives are affected by US political decisions.

“It may eventually catch up with Singaporeans if or when the effect of Trump’s tariffs hit our economy,” he said.

He added that Musk’s politics have contributed to a broader trend of polarisation.

“This polarisation (caused) by right-wing politics gives permission for people to adopt its nastiness and mean-spiritedness; and a tendency for every aspect of social, economic life to become highly politicised and weaponised,” he said.

“A car will eventually no longer be just a car, but a political object,” he added.