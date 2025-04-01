SINGAPORE, April 1 — Singapore’s Constitution explicitly allows a Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) to join a political party after resigning from the position, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam yesterday.

He addressed speculation surrounding former NMPs Raj Joshua Thomas and Dr Syed Harun Taha Alhabsyi, who resigned on February 14.

CNA reported that Thomas has joined the People’s Action Party (PAP), while Dr Syed Harun has not confirmed his political affiliation but has recently attended community events with Nee Soon advisers, including Shanmugam.

“If you look at the Constitution, it expressly provides for an NMP to step down as an NMP and... join a political party and take part in elections,” Shanmugam told reporters.

He recalled debating the NMP scheme in Parliament in 1989 and supporting it.

“I thought that it was a good idea to bring in more voices into Parliament, and I strongly supported it,” he said.

The NMP scheme was introduced in 1990 and became permanent in 2010.

NMPs serve a two-and-a-half-year term and are appointed by the president to provide independent and non-partisan perspectives. Up to nine NMPs can be appointed in each Parliament.

Shanmugam said parliamentary debates and documents from that time indicate that NMPs could later join political parties.

“Certainly, the constitutional documents clearly envisaged that NMPs could join political parties and take part in elections... but we must make sure, of course, that while they are NMPs, they are independent.”

He noted that past NMPs have been linked to political parties.

Entrepreneur Calvin Cheng was a member of Young PAP before resigning to become an NMP. Banker Tan Su Shan did the same in 2011.

Former National Kidney Foundation chairman Gerard Ee remained a PAP member when he was appointed an NMP in 1997.

Asked about Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim’s future in Nee Soon GRC, given his recent walkabout in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, Shanmugam said party decisions are made by the central executive committee.

“But as people can see, he is spending a lot of time in Marine Parade, and I think that is one indication of what might happen,” he said.

On whether Dr Syed Harun and former PAP Hougang branch chairman Jackson Lam could be fielded in Nee Soon GRC, Shanmugam declined to speculate.

“Whoever we put forward in Yishun, we will have to have the confidence that they can serve the residents of Yishun very well, and we will try and make sure of that,” he said.

Dr Syed Harun, a psychiatrist, said he has been active in community service since his youth, including volunteering with Yayasan Mendaki and serving on the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore’s board for seven years.

“In recent weeks, I have been at Nee Soon to be able to see some of the challenges, as well as learn from Minister, (Minister of State) Faishal as well as the other MPs on some of the issues in the community,” he said.

“It’s myself putting myself forward to be able to serve whatever capacity that’s possible in the future, and I look forward to continuing my service for the country.”