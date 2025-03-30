SINGAPORE, March 30 — A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Hong Kong to Singapore was left more than six hours late yesterday after one of its pilots fell ill before takeoff.

The Straits Times reported that Flight SQ899 was preparing for departure in the morning when the aircraft had to return to the gate after moving from its parking position toward the runway.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority,” SIA said in response to queries, explaining that the pilot required medical assistance.

Originally scheduled to depart at 9.05 am, the flight eventually took off at 3.40 pm, resulting in an extended delay for passengers.

SIA provided affected travellers with meal vouchers, refreshments, and drinks while they waited for further updates.

A frustrated passenger shared on social media that all travelers were required to disembark with their luggage and were left without clear information on when they could reboard.

The flight finally landed at Changi Airport at 7.36 pm, concluding the long-delayed journey.