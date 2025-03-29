SINGAPORE, March 29 — The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged an initial S$150,000 (RM495,000) to aid relief efforts in Myanmar and Thailand after a magnitude-7.7 earthquake struck on March 28.

A public fundraising appeal will follow, SRC announced today.

Funds will provide emergency supplies such as food, water, blankets, tarpaulins, and hygiene kits.

SRC secretary-general Benjamin William said the organisation is deeply concerned for affected communities, where many are “injured, displaced and in urgent need of assistance.”

“Widespread damage to infrastructure is hindering urgent rescue and relief operations on the ground. The scale of devastation calls for swift and coordinated humanitarian response,” he was quoted saying by The Straits Times.

SRC is coordinating with local Red Cross societies and may deploy humanitarian responders.

The quake, centered in Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, was followed by a magnitude-6.4 aftershock.

The disaster has killed at least 144 people and injured 732 in Myanmar, with the death toll expected to rise, according to the country’s junta chief.

In Bangkok, where a state of emergency has been declared, nine fatalities were confirmed, including eight in a building collapse. More than 100 remain missing.