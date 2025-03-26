SINGAPORE, March 26 — The number of young people detained in Changi Prison, Singapore under the Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act (CLTPA) for secret society activities has risen.

According to The Straits Times (ST), as of December 31, 2024, 65 individuals aged 29 or younger were detained, up from 46 in 2023 and 45 in 2022. Among them were eight teenagers.

In Singapore, the CLTPA allows detention without trial when prosecution is not viable, such as when witnesses fear reprisals.

A police spokesman told ST that the Minister for Home Affairs can detain or supervise those involved in criminal activities, including secret societies.

The Act also covers offences like unlicensed moneylending, drug trafficking, and organised crime.

“The CLTPA is critical for dealing with criminal activities that threaten safety but cannot be effectively prosecuted, particularly gang-related crimes,” the spokesman said.

Detainees can be held for up to 12 months, with police emphasising that the Act is used “carefully and sparingly,” she added.

The ST report said more than 1,300 suspected gang members were arrested between 2022 and 2024.

As of the end of 2024, 100 people were detained under the CLTPA, with 99 linked to secret societies.

Police also reported that fewer than 10 individuals aged 19 and below were detained under the Act in the past three years, it added.

To combat youth gang involvement, Singapore authorities use enforcement and outreach, including anti-gang talks and the Streetwise Programme, a six-month voluntary counselling initiative. Schools and social service agencies also support preventive education efforts.

The CLTPA is subject to safeguards. The Minister for Home Affairs must obtain consent from the public prosecutor before issuing detention orders, which are reviewed by an independent advisory committee led by a Supreme Court judge.

Originally enacted in 1955 to combat gang activities, the CLTPA was extended for another five years in 2024, marking its 15th renewal.