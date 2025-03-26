SINGAPORE, March 26 — A 30-year-old Indonesian man is set to be charged in Singapore tomorrow for allegedly stealing a fellow passenger’s debit card mid-flight and using it to shop at Changi Airport, The Straits Times reported today.

The theft reportedly took place on March 16 during a flight to Singapore, where the suspect is accused of taking the card from a female passenger’s wallet stored in the overhead compartment, police said in a statement today.

Upon landing, the woman noticed unauthorised transactions through her banking app and alerted the police at around 4.55am.

Officers from the Airport Police Division identified the suspect using CCTV footage and arrested him within an hour.

Police revealed that the suspect and victim were acquainted and had shared the same overhead compartment on the flight.

No further details were released regarding the airlines or related flight information.

Under Singapore law, the man could face a fine and up to 13 years in jail if convicted of theft and cheating.