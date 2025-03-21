SINGAPORE, March 21 — A Singaporean radio DJ has been charged with multiple offences, including voyeurism and engaging in sexual communication with a minor.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Gunalan Morgan, 43, a former producer-presenter with Mediacorp’s Tamil radio station Oli 96.8, appeared in court today to face seven charges, four of which are related to sex crimes.

The charges allege that Gunalan recorded the private parts of two women without their consent and engaged in inappropriate communication with a minor under the age of 16.

A gag order has been issued to protect the identities of the three alleged victims and the locations where the incidents reportedly occurred.

According to court documents, Gunalan is accused of using his mobile phone to record a woman’s genitals, breasts, or underwear on four separate occasions on August 28, 2023.

He is also alleged to have recorded another woman in a similar manner on October 8, 2024.

In a separate charge, Gunalan is said to have engaged in sexual communication with a minor between August 25, 2024, and August 31, 2024.

Following the filing of a police report against him, he allegedly deleted Instagram conversations with the minor on September 16, 2024, leading to an additional charge of obstructing the course of justice.

During the court hearing, Gunalan, who was unrepresented, did not enter a plea but informed the court that he intended to engage a lawyer.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 21.

In response to the allegations, Mediacorp confirmed to CNA that Gunalan was immediately suspended from his duties after the company learned of his arrest.

A termination notice has since been served, though the media giant declined to provide further details on the matter.

If convicted, Gunalan could face severe penalties.

In Singapore, sexual communication with a minor under 16 carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a fine, or both.

Further, obstruction of justice is punishable by up to seven years in jail, a fine, or both.

As for voyeurism, offenders may face up to two years in prison, a fine, caning, or a combination of these punishments.

*If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).