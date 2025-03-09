SINGAPORE, March 9 — A 23-year-old Indonesian man is set to be charged in court after allegedly exposing himself to a female cabin crew member during a flight to Singapore.

According to a police statement on Saturday (March 8), the incident occurred on January 23 when the man reportedly unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals while seated, according to a report published by Channel News Asia.

Investigations revealed that he had covered himself with a blanket and set up his mobile phone in video recording mode before allegedly revealing himself to the flight attendant as she served his meal.

The cabin crew member immediately left the seat and reported the incident to her supervisor.

Upon the aircraft’s arrival at Changi Airport, the man was arrested by airport police, and his phone was seized for further investigation.

He is expected to be charged on March 12 with sexual exposure.

If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to one year, a fine, or both.

“The police take a firm stance against sexual offenders who commit indecent acts that cause alarm, distress and harassment to others, whether on the aircraft or in public,” authorities said, adding that offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law.