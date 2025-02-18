SINGAPORE, Feb 18 — Singapore authorities on Monday issued a public warning about the risks of sharing credit card credentials for online transactions, as data revealed at least 656 reports of phished card details linked to mobile wallets in the fourth quarter of 2024, reported Xinhua.

In one notable case in November, a scammer obtained a victim’s credit card details through e-commerce-related phishing websites.

The scammer then added the card to their own Apple Wallet, prompting the victim to unknowingly enter a one-time password sent to their phone.

By doing so, the victim gave the scammer access to their card credentials.

According to the report jointly released by the Singapore Police Force, Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, and Monetary Authority of Singapore, at least 502 of the 656 reported cases involved cards linked to Apple Pay.

The authorities are working closely with banks, mobile wallet providers like Apple, and card service providers to combat this trend.

They urged the public not to share their banking and credit card credentials with anyone and to exercise caution when making online transactions. — Bernama-Xinhua