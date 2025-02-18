SINGAPORE, Feb 18 — Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will deliver the 2025 Budget statement in Parliament at 3.30pm today.

The Budget, titled Onward Together For A Better Tomorrow, will be “for all Singaporeans,” he said, according to a report published in The Straits Times today.

In a Facebook post on February 17, Wong shared an image of himself holding a folder with the Budget title, stating: “It will also be a Budget that involves all of you, and advances our #ForwardSG plans for a stronger and more united society. Let’s move onward together for a better tomorrow!”

The Ministry of Finance previously announced that Singaporeans can watch the speech via a live webcast, with the link available on the Singapore Budget website.

This will be Wong’s first Budget as prime minister, where he is expected to address key concerns such as the cost of living and job security.

During a press conference on November 8, 2024, he outlined four broad themes for the Budget: economic strategies for the next phase of growth, opportunities for skills upgrading and jobs, support for Singaporeans at different life stages, and fostering national solidarity as Singapore marks SG60, its 60th year of independence.

“These themes were very much derived from concerns that Singaporeans have highlighted,” he said.

“We are therefore focusing on looking at what measures we can take, what new policies, programmes, and schemes we might be able to put in place to address these concerns.”