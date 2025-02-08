SINGAPORE, Feb 8 — A man who abused five cats in the Ang Mo Kio township of Singapore killing two by throwing them off public housing blocks, has been sentenced to 14 months in jail, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported yesterday.

Barrie Lin Pengli was also banned from owning any animals for a year following his release, the report added.

The 32-year-old had pleaded guilty to three charges of animal cruelty, with two additional charges taken into consideration.

Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh, in sentencing Lin yesterday, described his actions as “abhorrent” and acknowledged the public distress they caused.

While the judge recognised Lin’s major depressive disorder at the time, he ruled that the “horrific” nature of the offences warranted punishment.

One of Lin’s offences occurred while he was already under psychological treatment and out on bail, justifying a harsher sentence for that instance.

However, the judge noted that the 24-month sentence sought by the prosecution was “somewhat excessive” when compared to similar past cases.

Lin’s lack of reoffending since December 2021 and his positive rehabilitative prospects were also taken into account.

The prosecution is considering whether to appeal against the sentence and is expected to update the court on February 11.

According to CNA, between 2019 and 2021, Lin targeted community cats in Ang Mo Kio to cope with emotional distress. Initially kicking them, he escalated to trapping them in airtight bags.

In April and May 2020, he killed two cats by throwing them off HDB blocks and stomping on one that survived the fall. Police cameras and eyewitness reports led to his arrest.

Released on bail, he underwent psychological treatment and secured a job. However, in December 2021, he attacked another cat, causing severe injuries.

Lin’s lawyer argued he was under stress from unemployment and family issues, highlighting his cooperation and remorse.

The defence sought a shorter jail term, arguing a harsher sentence would be “crushing” for a first-time offender.

The maximum penalty for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal in Singapore is 18 months in jail, a S$15,000 (RM50,000) fine, or both.