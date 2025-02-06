SINGAPORE, Feb 6 — A joint operation by Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) has resulted in 12 commercial diving companies and seven individuals facing a total of 65 penalties for safety violations.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), the three-month operation, conducted between September and December 2024, also saw a diving supervisor issued a stop-work order and fines totalling S$13,000 (RM44,000) imposed on various parties.

MOM highlighted two fatalities at Singapore anchorages last year involving the use of recreational self-contained underwater breathing apparatus (SCUBA) instead of the required commercial surface-supplied diving equipment (SSDE).

“The SSDE is specifically designed for commercial diving work and includes enhanced safety features such as continuous air supply from the surface,” the ministry said, as reported by CNA.

“These incidents highlight the importance of adhering to proper safety standards in commercial diving.”

In one case last June, a diver performing hull cleaning works died after becoming entangled with a boat propeller.

MOM reminded contractors to adhere to the Singapore Standard Code of Practice and ensure safety measures are in place.

“MOM will continue to conduct the necessary checks and will not hesitate to take action against companies and individuals who flout the rules,” the ministry added.