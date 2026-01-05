KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A man was shot dead at a fast-food restaurant in Banting last night, in an incident believed to have occurred while the victim was dining at the premises.

The shooting is understood to have taken place at about 10pm.

Police believe the suspect is a man who fled the scene on a motorcycle and is still being hunted.

Police teams who received information about the incident arrived swiftly at the scene, which was subsequently cordoned off to prevent public access.

Also present were Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Mohamad Hatta Che Din and Kuala Langat district police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi.

The Royal Malaysia Police K9 unit was also seen deployed at the scene.

Photos and video clips that began circulating on social media showed the man slumped against the outer wall of the outlet, with visible injuries.

What appeared to be bloodstains could be seen on the wall near where the man was found.

The viral footage also showed at least two spent bullet casings on the floor, believed to be linked to the incident at a nearby location.

Police are expected to issue an official statement on the incident in due course.

While shootings remain relatively rare in Malaysia due to strict firearms laws, several high-profile incidents in recent months have heightened public concern.

These include a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in Selangor earlier last year, as well as suspected gang-related shootings in Klang and Seremban.

Police have repeatedly said such cases are isolated and often targeted, but the incidents have fuelled debate over public safety and organised crime.