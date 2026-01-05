KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice, the renowned Pudu destination for claypot chicken rice cooked over charcoal, has closed permanently.

The closure was announced on the restaurant’s social media pages, where they thanked customers for their “support, trust, and memories shared over the years.”

Founder Heun May Lan started Heun Kee as a stall in 1985, relocating six times over the next 16 years before finally settling in 2001 at the location that remained its home until most recently.

A cult following for its charcoal-fuelled claypot chicken rice gradually developed, particularly after Heun Kee was featured on Taste with Jason, the popular television programme hosted by Jason Yeoh (Axian), in 2013.

In 2022, when the Michelin Guide debuted in Kuala Lumpur and Penang, Heun Kee received Bib Gourmand recognition, which it retained every year until the latest edition, 2026.

At the peak of Heun Kee’s popularity, a long queue snaking out of the front door was a common sight at dinner time.

A similarly-named establishment in Taman Connaught, Cheras, that opened in 2016 confirmed the closure of the original Pudu location in a separate announcement, while clarifying that it will continue to operate.

There is some confusion as to whether the two restaurants are related as the Heun Kee in Pudu’s posting maintains they do not have a branch.

