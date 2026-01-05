KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Police busted 97 online scam cases and seized more than RM5 million, in a series of integrated operations conducted in the capital throughout last year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said a total of 1,070 individuals were arrested, comprising 600 locals and 470 foreigners, while 2,845 units of telecommunications equipment, used to contact victims, were also seized.

He said the operations, carried out by the Kuala Lumpur Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), together with Bukit Aman’s CCID, were aimed at curbing online call centre scam syndicates, targeting victims both locally and abroad.

“All arrests were made at various locations around Kuala Lumpur, involving residential premises illegally used as syndicate operation centres, and police also seized cash amounting to RM5,067,818,” he said, in a statement today.

Fadil said that initial investigations found that all those arrested were syndicate workers involved in various scam modus operandi, including fake job offers, fraudulent cryptocurrency investment schemes and other forms of online fraud.

“All suspects have been charged in court, under Section 120B (2) of the Penal Code, for criminal conspiracy to commit online fraud, as well as under the Immigration Act 1959/63, for offences related to travel document violations involving foreign nationals,” he said.

He added that police will continue to intensify efforts to eradicate online scam syndicates, and members of the public with information on crimes or suspicious activities can channel it to the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station. — Bernama