MIRI, Jan 5 — The bountiful fruit season, especially for durians, has brought more affordable prices and also prompted fruit farmers in Marudi to open their orchards to the public for fruit-tasting sessions.

Durian orchard owner Mujan Lah of Poyut has turned to social media to attract visitors to her orchard.

She said the large harvest this year inspired her to open her orchard, where she charges RM30 per person for those aged 12 and above.

“We opened on New Year’s Eve, and so far, we have welcomed visitors from Miri, Bintulu, Brunei, and Ulu Baram,” she said.

She added that visitors not only can enjoy durians but other seasonal fruits like ‘langsat’ and ‘dabai’.

Customers enjoy durians at the Brainman Farm shop in Marudi. — Picture via Facebook/Mujan Lah

Meanwhile, Brainman Farm, another local business in Marudi, is offering cheap durians at the Marudi bazaar.

Nara Mamat, a partner at Brainman Farm, said the durian buffet started last weekend due to the abundant harvest.

“It’s been a month into the durian season, and more fruits keep arriving. We don’t know where else to sell them because there are just too many this year,” she said.

Two customers show off the durians they bought from Brainman Farm. — Picture via Facebook/Mujan Lah

For the buffet, which is only available on the weekends, Nara said that they are charging RM15 per adult and RM10 per child.

In addition, she said they are also selling durians at RM15 per plastic bag, available daily until stocks run out. — The Borneo Post