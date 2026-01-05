KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — The Ministry of Defence has ordered an immediate internal investigation following viral allegations circulating on social media involving military camps.

In a statement today, the ministry said it views seriously claims relating to the entry of unauthorised individuals and alleged immoral activities said to have taken place within military facilities.

As a result, the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) has been directed to conduct a comprehensive internal probe to determine the authenticity of the allegations.

“The Malaysian Armed Forces has been instructed to conduct an immediate internal investigation to comprehensively ascertain the validity of the allegations,” the ministry said.

The ministry did not specify the nature of the viral allegations, which have been circulating on social media in recent days.

The Defence Ministry stressed that the allegations do not reflect the culture, values or practices of the ATM, which it said are grounded in discipline, professionalism and strict adherence to security procedures.

“If found to be true, firm action will be taken without compromise against any party involved, in accordance with existing regulations, procedures and laws,” it said.

The ministry also urged the public not to engage in speculation or draw premature conclusions while investigations are ongoing, warning that such actions could mislead the public and damage the reputation of the Defence Ministry and the armed forces.

It reaffirmed its commitment to upholding discipline, integrity and professionalism among defence personnel, stressing that it would not tolerate any conduct that could undermine the image and credibility of the country’s defence institutions.