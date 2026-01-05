KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — A Singapore-registered car was stopped from refuelling subsidised RON95 petrol after allegedly attempting to pass itself off as a Sabah-registered vehicle at a fuel station in Changlun, Kedah, recently, World of Buzz reported.

The incident occurred at about 11.16pm on January 3, when a fuel station staff member noticed a suspicious Mazda 3 reverse-parking at a pump and attempting to fill up with RON95, prompting closer scrutiny.

According to a Facebook post by the staff member, the driver did not mask the original plate with tape but instead allegedly replaced it with a Malaysian-style number plate resembling those issued in Sabah.

He said the deception was quickly detected as a Singapore ERP in-vehicle unit was clearly visible, and a check of the vehicle details confirmed that the car was registered in Singapore.

The staff member said the driver repeatedly shouted “Sabah! Sabah!” when confronted, but the claim was rejected after the vehicle’s true registration was established.

The staff then prevented the car from filling RON95 and required the driver to refuel with RON97 in line with regulations restricting subsidised fuel to Malaysian-registered vehicles.

The post added that the car subsequently drove towards Thailand, with the staff member urging police and the Road Transport Department (RTD) to take action to curb similar attempts to abuse fuel subsidies. — Daily Express