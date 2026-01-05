SINGAPORE, Jan 5 — The Singapore High Court has granted a new site blocking order targeting 22 piracy website brands covering 53 domains, the Asia Video Industry Association’s Coalition Against Piracy (CAP) announced today.

The order, obtained by BBC Studios, the Premier League and DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, is aimed at disrupting illegal streaming and downloads of video content in Singapore.

The blocked sites were among the most widely accessed by users in the country.

“Site blocking continues to be one of the most proven and impactful anti piracy mechanisms globally,” said Matt Cheetham, General Manager of CAP.

“This latest order underscores the Singapore courts’ recognition of the harm caused by these illegal services. As piracy networks become more agile, ensuring that legislative procedures and implementation processes remain current and efficient is essential for maintaining the effectiveness of Singapore’s site blocking framework.”

CAP noted that while Singapore remains a regional leader in tackling digital piracy, illicit services are becoming increasingly sophisticated, both in resisting traditional blocking techniques and in creating wider harms beyond copyright infringement.

These include exposing consumers to malware, data theft, financial scams and identity fraud, as well as contributing to botnet activity and risks to networks and infrastructure.

In light of these risks, CAP urged the government to review legislation to ensure enforcement frameworks remain robust and adaptive to evolving piracy services.