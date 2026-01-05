KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake an official visit to Türkiye from tomorrow until January 8, as part of efforts to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary, Tunku Nashrul Abaidah, said that Anwar is scheduled to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and to jointly chair the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council meeting between the two countries.

He said the visit reflects the shared commitment of Malaysia and Türkiye to enhance strategic cooperation in a more structured and comprehensive manner.

“This visit will also include discussions on cooperation in various fields, namely trade and investment, the defence industry, technology, education and people-to-people relations.

“The Prime Minister is also scheduled to deliver a public lecture and hold engagement sessions with the Turkish business community as well as the Malaysian diaspora,” he said at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook page today.

Tunku Nashrul said that in addition to official programmes in Ankara, the visit to Istanbul will focus on strengthening economic cooperation through roundtable sessions with Turkish companies, as well as media interactions to explain the direction of Malaysia-Türkiye relations.

“Overall, this official visit reflects the resolve of the Madani Government to continue expanding strategic, pragmatic and results-oriented international cooperation networks, anchored in the principles of Malaysia Madani for the long-term benefit of the people and the country,” he said.

On the Prime Minister’s address today outlining the nation’s direction for 2026, Tunku Nashrul said the government will continue to strengthen strategic communications to ensure information is conveyed to the public clearly, consistently and factually.

He said this is also to facilitate public access to the various services and opportunities available without confusion.

“This year also brings a new focus through Visit Malaysia 2026. This initiative is not only an effort to boost tourism, but also an opportunity to drive the local economy, strengthen community ecosystems and showcase Malaysian hospitality as a premier destination in the region.

“Insya-Allah, with stronger resolve and continued support from the people, the Madani Government will continue to move forward this year by delivering meaningful outcomes for the rakyat as a whole, based on ongoing reforms and administrative stability,” he said. — Bernama