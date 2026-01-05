GEORGE TOWN, Jan 5 — An elderly woman was killed after being hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) driven by a foreign man, who is suspected to have been under the influence of alcohol, while she was crossing the road at Jalan Lembah Permai, Tanjung Tokong, late last night.

Northeast police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said in the 11.30 pm incident, the 67-year-old victim was thrown onto the road and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Based on investigations, the SUV driver, aged 51, was travelling from Jalan Mount Erskine towards Jalan Tanjung Bungah,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak added that the man is suspected of being over the legal alcohol limit, based on the results of a breath alcohol test.

As a result, the driver was arrested, and a remand order will be sought to facilitate further investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987. — Bernama