SINGAPORE, Jan 25 — The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) has revoked the licence of a preschool in Seletar Hills Estate after an investigation into child mismanagement incidents.

ECDA announced yesterday that the licence of GU+MMI Smart Kids was revoked, effective from January 2, The Straits Times reported today.

Two children were allegedly locked in a dark room and subjected to corporal punishment by their teachers, according to the news report.

ECDA said three teachers were suspended from February 26 last year, and later dismissed for their actions.

The teachers have also been barred from working in the preschool sector, pending ongoing police investigations.

ECDA said the preschool’s management failed to enforce proper child management procedures and did not provide adequate support to the teachers.

As a result, the preschool was found to have “systemic lapses” that compromised the safety of the children under its care.

The Straits Times reported that the preschool had no enrolment since March 21, 2024, after parents withdrew their children following the incidents.

Parents of the affected children told The Straits Times that the young ones had been hit, pinched, and locked in a dark room by teachers on multiple occasions, resulting in meltdowns and developed a fear of attending school afterward.