SINGAPORE, Jan 20 – Travellers heading to Malaysia through the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the upcoming Chinese New Year period should anticipate longer waiting times, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned.

Straits Times reported the ICA saying “very heavy traffic” is expected from this Friday (January 24) to February 2, with the first day of Chinese New Year falling on January 29.

The ICA said In the recent school holiday period from November 15, 2024, to January 1, more than 24 million travellers crossed both checkpoints, representing a 20 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

On December 20, 2024, a record high of over 562,000 travellers crossed the land checkpoints, surpassing the previous peak of 553,000 recorded a week earlier.

During peak periods, car travellers had to endure waiting times of up to three hours due to traffic congestion from Malaysia, the authority added.

The ICA advised travellers to use the QR code clearance system rather than passports, and to consider using cross-border bus services to reduce waiting times and to check the Land Transport Authority’s MyTransport.SG app or operators’ websites for bus schedules.

The authority also reminded travellers not to bring prohibited or controlled items such as vapes and bak kwa when crossing the border.



