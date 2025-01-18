SINGAPORE, Jan 18 — Three men have been arrested for affray following a violent altercation in Ang Mo Kio, Singapore late last night.

According to The Straits Times, the incident occurred outside a coffee shop at 181 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, with police receiving an alert at approximately 11:55pm.

The arrested individuals, aged between 33 and 40, were involved in the disturbance which saw several people engaged in a physical confrontation, the report added.

A 40-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were both conscious when transported to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for treatment, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed to The Straits Times.

Two other individuals were assessed for minor injuries but declined hospitalisation.

A 33-second video of the brawl, shared on the Facebook page Beh Chia Lor — Singapore Road, shows around nine people, including two women, taking part in the fracas.

In the footage, a man wearing a dark green shirt appears to shield another person, only to be struck on the head with a plastic chair by another man in a light green top. The chair breaks upon impact, scattering shards across the ground.

As the altercation escalates, other individuals join in, with one man trying to intervene by blocking blows with additional plastic chairs.

A woman is also seen sprawled on the ground in the middle of the chaos, while another woman can be heard repeatedly shouting, "Stop fighting, stop fighting!" in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

The fight ends when one of the men notices a bystander filming the incident.

He points towards the camera and shouts, “Enough! Photos are being taken!”

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.