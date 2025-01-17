SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — Singapore authorities are investigating a student protest at the National University of Singapore (NUS) related to the Israel-Palestine conflict, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported yesterday.

The protest, held on Monday, saw about 100 pairs of shoes and a white burial shroud placed in front of the CREATE research building at NUS.

According to the report, organisers, who identified themselves as Students For Palestine Singapore, said the display was intended to “mourn and honour” Palestinian students who lost their lives in the ongoing conflict.

They added that the CREATE research building was chosen due to its connection with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which they claimed “vocally and financially supports the genocide in Gaza.”

The group, which advocates for Singapore to sever academic, economic, and political ties with Israel, shared the photograph on social media, drawing attention to their cause.

“The police would like to remind members of the public that public assemblies in Singapore are regulated under the Public Order Act 2009,” a statement from the police read.

It also noted that organising or participating in an unauthorised assembly is an offence under the Act.

The authorities have confirmed that a report has been lodged, and investigations are ongoing.