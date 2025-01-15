SINGAPORE, Jan 15 – Nearly 100 potholes were detected across Singapore in the first 12 days of 2025 amid heavy rainfall, though the annual figures have seen a sharp decline in recent years.

Straits Times reported that Land Transport Authority (LTA) repaired multiple potholes along Tanah Merah Coast Road on January 12 after being alerted to the damage.

“This occurrence is worsened by prolonged heavy rainfall,” said the LTA spokesman, explaining how potholes are formed.

Potholes typically form when water seeps into cracks in the road, weakening the surface. This process accelerates with continuous rainfall and heavy traffic, the LTA explained.

The 100 potholes found so far in 2025 however are significantly fewer than the 776 detected during the same period last year, thanks to increased pre-emptive maintenance, said the report.

LTA’s figures show that the annual number of potholes has steadily declined from 9,702 in 2021 to 3,013 in 2024, following expedited repairs on high-traffic roads.

Singapore is currently experiencing the wet phase of the north-east monsoon, which is expected to last until late January.

Meanwhile, Singapore Road Safety Council chairman Bernard Tay said drivers should ensure vehicle maintenance to mitigate risks during wet weather.

“Drivers can prepare themselves for wet weather by ensuring their car wipers are working and their tyres have enough grip,” Tay reportedly said.



