SINGAPORE, Jan 15 – A 41-year-old Chinese national has been fined S$2,000 (RM6,860) for urinating on an escalator handrail at Outram Park MRT station, a Singapore court ruled yesterday.

CNA reported Li Guorui, who arrived in Singapore on January 2 for a business trip, pleaded guilty to committing public nuisance that caused annoyance, the court heard.

Prosecutor Jeremy Bin revealed that Li was intoxicated after a business dinner on January 10 when he urinated on the handrail of a downward escalator, an act captured and shared widely online.

“It goes without saying that what the accused has done here is unacceptable and rather disconcerting, and the sentence should reflect that,” Bin said, adding that the case exemplifies a recent rise in similar incidents.

The offence, which carries the maximum fine of S$2,000, also caused health and sanitation concerns, with the Land Transport Authority reporting possible damage to the escalator’s components.

District Judge Paul Chan noted that the urination incident had broader implications, including reputational harm to Singapore’s transport system and additional maintenance costs for SMRT.

While accepting that the act was not premeditated, the judge emphasised the need for deterrent penalties given the growing prevalence of such offences.

Li cooperated fully with the authorities and expressed his willingness to pay the fine.

Similar cases have since been reported at Tanah Merah and Potong Pasir MRT stations, where acts of public urination have also been reported and are under investigation.