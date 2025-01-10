MOSCOW, Jan 10 — Outgoing US Vice-President Kamala Harris has decided to cancel her upcoming trip to Singapore, Bahrain and Germany due to wildfires in Los Angeles and around it, the White House said in a statement, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“In response to the historic wildfires in Los Angeles, the Vice President has made the decision to cancel her and the Second Gentleman’s upcoming trip to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany. She will remain in the United States to support the federal response in California,” Press Secretary Ernesto Apreza said.

Multiple wildfires have broken out in and around Los Angeles in California since Tuesday, killing at least five people and prompting tens of thousands to evacuate.

The National Weather Service warned on Thursday that high winds and low relative humidity will continue to support critical fire weather conditions in southern California through Friday.

The AccuWeather media company said its preliminary estimate of the damage and economic losses from the wildfires in California stood at between US$52 billion and US$57 billion. — Bernama-Xinhua