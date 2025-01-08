SINGAPORE, Jan 8 — Singapore’s parliament passed a law eliminating mandatory minimum sentences and the disqualification period for first-time offenders of dangerous and careless driving.

According to CNA, under the Road Traffic (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, courts will now have more discretion in determining appropriate sentences based on the specifics of each case, rather than following set mandatory minimums.

Introducing the bill for its second reading yesterday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim emphasised that first-time offenders would still face penalties, which will be determined by factors such as the severity of harm caused to the victim and the level of culpability of the accused.

He noted that most criminal offences in Singapore do not have minimum penalties, allowing courts to impose sentences within the statutory maximums, and the amendments bring the approach for first-time traffic offenders in line with this general practice.

As part of the changes, the mandatory minimum sentences for repeat offenders will be reduced. For dangerous driving causing death, the mandatory minimum sentence will drop from four years to two years. For causing grievous hurt, it will decrease from two years to one year.

This adjustment, the minister said, aims to create a more “gradual progression” in sentencing between first-time and repeat offenders.

“The intent of these amendments is not to signal a more lenient stance towards repeat offenders,” he was quoted as saying.

CNA reported that repeat offenders will still face mandatory minimum jail terms and disqualification periods, with the courts retaining the ability to impose sentences beyond the mandatory minimums when necessary.

“I want to also emphasise that there is no change to the way we are treating serious offenders, especially those who drive irresponsibly while under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Faishal was reported as saying.

Such offenders, he stressed, will continue to face severe penalties, including mandatory minimum sentences if their actions result in grievous harm or death.

Additionally, CNA stated there are no changes to the maximum penalties for dangerous or careless driving offences, which may include lifetime imprisonment and permanent disqualification in extreme cases.