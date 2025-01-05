SINGAPORE, Jan 5 — About 35 residents were evacuated early Sunday morning after a fire broke out in a vacant three-story semi-detached house in eastern Singapore, authorities said, reported Xinhua.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force reported that it was alerted to the fire at about 12.45 am. Firefighters from the Kallang Fire Station and Paya Lebar Fire Station arrived to find the blaze engulfing the first floor and spreading to the upper levels.

The fire was fully extinguished by around 3.00 am, with the upper floors of the affected house sustaining smoke and burn damage. An adjacent unit was also impacted.

No injuries were reported. Approximately 35 residents from neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. — Bernama