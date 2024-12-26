SINGAPORE, Dec 26 — Singapore police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly assaulting another man with a knife in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to Straits Times, the incident reportedly occurred at around 3:40am along Jalan Besar, where a 25-year-old man sustained laceration wounds during the attack. He was conscious when transported to hospital for treatment.

Investigations revealed the two men were acquainted and had been involved in a prior dispute.

Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene but was identified through surveillance footage and police cameras.

Later that day, officers apprehended the 24-year-old suspect at a residential unit in Keat Hong Close.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested at the location for allegedly harbouring the suspect.

The suspect is set to face charges of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons in court today.

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment or up to 15 years in jail, along with a fine or caning.