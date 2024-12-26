SINGAPORE, Dec 26 — Scoot has apologised for an onboard altercation between two passengers that disrupted the disembarkation process of a flight from Xi’an, China, to Singapore.

The incident, which occurred on flight TR135 at Changi Airport, was caught on video and shared on online discussion platform Reddit on Tuesday.

In a statement to Singaporean Mandarin-language TV channel Channel 8, the low-cost carrier said, “While disembarking at Changi Airport, our crew was informed of a conflict between two passengers and intervened to control the situation in accordance with safety protocols. There were no further disruptions to the disembarkation process.”

Scoot also reaffirmed its commitment to passenger and crew safety, expressing regret for any inconvenience caused.

The video shows tensions flaring as a man in grey retrieved his luggage, only to be confronted by another man in black.

The argument quickly escalated into a physical fight, with the two wrestling while alarmed passengers watched.

A voice in the background can be heard shouting, “Stop fighting! There are children here!”

Despite the dramatic scene, Scoot confirmed the situation was brought under control, and no further incidents occurred.