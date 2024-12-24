SINGAPORE, Dec 24 — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 14 weeks in jail yesterday after admitting to threatening his ex-girlfriend with the distribution of intimate videos of her to her family and friends.

According to Channel News Asia (CNA), Aaryan Raina Gobinath pleaded guilty to one charge of making such threats, while another charge of recording intimate videos of the victim without her consent, was considered during sentencing.

The victim, whose identity is protected by a gag order, had been in a relationship with Gobinath before they broke up but remained friends.

The court heard that Gobinath secretly used the screen recording function during video calls in October 2022 to capture two intimate videos of the victim. He also recorded two intimate encounters with the victim in October and November 2022, with only the November recording being consensual.

The situation escalated after a quarrel on November 19, 2022, when Gobinath threatened via text to send one of the videos to the victim’s friend.

On December 14, 2022, during a video call, Gobinath, angered by the victim’s remark that he was “dead to her”, warned her to check if her friends had received the videos. He also threatened to share the videos with her brother and “embarrass” her.

The victim discovered Gobinath’s secret recordings on March 10, 2023, when he sent her a Google Drive link containing four intimate videos.

He also sent snippets from the recordings along with her mother’s phone number, which the victim perceived as a threat.

She later reported the matter to the police after further threats were made through a different messaging app.

During the hearing, the prosecution sought 15 to 18 weeks’ jail, while the defence requested leniency, CNA reported.

Gobinath’s lawyer, Rajan Supramaniam, stated that his client regretted his actions, had sought counselling for anger management, and had written an apology to the victim.

Under the law, threatening to distribute intimate images without consent carries a maximum sentence of five years in jail, with the possibility of a fine, caning, or both.