SINGAPORE, Dec 24 – A Singaporean man and his wife were killed in a suspected gas explosion at their holiday home in Molazzana, Tuscany, late on December 21.

According to Singapore's Straits Times, the victims were identified as Seetoh Kwok Meng, 68 — the brother of prominent food critic KF Seetoh — and his Taiwanese wife, Chang Kai En, 52.

“He loves cooking. I hope he makes a great cha hae mee for papa up there too. Of course I will miss them all. Rest in peace Ah Meng and Kai En,” Makansutra founder KF posted on Facebook yesterday confirming the deaths.

He added that his brother’s century-old stone house, purchased during a previous holiday, “came down like a deck of cards” in the explosion.

#Molazzana (LU), #vigilidelfuoco al lavoro dalle 23:30 di ieri per l'esplosione, probabilmente per una fuga di gas,in una casa, in località Eglio. Team #usar, cinofili e droni impegnati nelle ricerche di un uomo e una donna segnalati come dispersi [#22dicembre 9:30] pic.twitter.com/QCbfishI8b — Vigili del Fuoco (@vigilidelfuoco) December 22, 2024

“I regret I never found the chance to visit and ‘eat fruits off the tree’. It was on my bucket list,” KF wrote.

The couple reportedly returned home after dinner when a gas leak likely caused the explosion, which was heard in nearby villages.

Rescue workers found Kwok Meng’s body under the rubble the following morning, but were still searching for Chang’s remains as of December 23.

Kwok Meng had retired to Tuscany with Chang after purchasing the house several years ago. The couple was well-known among their neighbours, who often tended their garden when they travelled.

Singapore’s diplomatic mission in Italy is assisting the Seetoh family members with the incident, KF wrote.

According to Straits Times, Kwok Meng was a former chief operating officer of Taiwan Motor Image, a subsidiary of Tan Chong Motor.