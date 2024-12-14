SINGAPORE, Dec 14 — Several MadeGood Granola Bar products imported from the United States are being recalled in Singapore due to a potential risk of metal contamination.

The recall was initiated by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) after receiving an alert from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the contamination risk.

The importer, Redmart, has been instructed by the SFA to pull the affected products from the shelves as a precautionary measure.

MadeGood, the manufacturer of the granola bars, had earlier voluntarily announced the recall, citing a small risk that some bars made between January and November 2024 could contain metal pieces.

SFA previously advised consumers who have purchased the affected products not to consume them.

The agency also warned that anyone who has eaten the recalled granola bars and is feeling unwell should seek medical attention immediately.