LONDON, Dec 11 — Singaporean lawyer Charles Yeo remains in UK custody despite previously being granted bail, according to Channel News Asia (CNA).

The 34-year-old appeared at Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London yesterday as his legal team sought his release.

Yeo was granted conditional bail last month, but unresolved issues over the whereabouts of his passport, a key bail condition, have hindered his release.

His lawyers claim the passport is with the UK Home Office but could not provide evidence to the court.

CNA reported that the court rejected proposals for stricter bail conditions or a higher bond, with the judge insisting on proof of the passport’s location.

Efforts to cancel the passport through the Singapore High Commission were also unsuccessful, as Yeo cannot apply in person while in custody. His legal team now plans to summon the Home Office to clarify the matter.

Singapore seeks Yeo’s extradition to face charges of criminal breach of trust and forgery. The former Reform Party chairman fled Singapore in 2022 while on bail, claiming the charges are politically motivated. He denies the allegations and maintains his innocence.

Yeo’s extradition hearing is scheduled for May 2024.