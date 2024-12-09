SINGAPORE, Dec 9 — The suspect accused of stabbing a priest at St Joseph’s Church has been denied bail to safeguard public safety, a court ruled today.

Basnayake Keith Spencer, a 37-year-old Singaporean, is deemed “highly dangerous” with a significant risk of reoffending, according to a police prosecutor who addressed the court, according to a report published in Channel News Asia today.

The incident occurred on November 9 at the Upper Bukit Timah church, where Basnayake allegedly used a foldable knife to stab Father Christopher Lee Kwong Heng.

The attack caused an 8cm-long tongue laceration, a 3cm upper lip cut, and a 4cm wound on the corner of the priest’s mouth.

Previously remanded to assist investigations, Basnayake was taken to the crime scene last Friday.

The prosecutor noted that further remand was unnecessary but argued against granting bail, citing public safety concerns.

The prosecutor also referenced a psychiatric assessment conducted at the Institute of Mental Health but did not disclose the report’s details.

Investigators are awaiting medical reports, prompting a request to adjourn the case for four weeks.

Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun confirmed Basnayake’s understanding of the prosecution’s application during a video-linked hearing.

The suspect, who is unrepresented, did not contest the application.

The judge scheduled the next hearing for January 6, 2025.

Basnayake, charged on November 11 with voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a dangerous weapon, faces a potential life sentence or up to 15 years’ imprisonment, a fine, and caning if convicted.

Father Lee, who underwent surgery to close his wounds, was discharged on November 15.