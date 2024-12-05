SINGAPORE, Dec 5 — A football coach has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl he met through his coaching position and who initiated a free personal training with, Singapore court documents revealed on Thursday (December 5).

Clifford Tan Guang Wei, 30, admitted guilt in September to three charges of sexually penetrating a minor, with three other charges taken into account during sentencing, according to a report published in Channel News Asia today.

According to Sport Singapore, Tan had been suspended indefinitely from the National Registry of Coaches since April 13, 2023.

The court heard that Tan, employed at a football academy, began targeting the victim shortly after she enrolled in early 2023.

He initiated contact by sending her text messages and offering free personal training sessions without her mother’s or the academy’s knowledge.

Tan systematically built trust with the victim, inviting her to personal training sessions near his flat, taking her out for dinner and bowling.

On multiple occasions between March 16 and March 25, 2023, Tan sexually assaulted the victim at his residence.

During these encounters, the victim expressed discomfort, reminding Tan of her age, to which he responded that he knew she was 15 but “was unable to control himself,” , Deputy Public Prosecutor Santhra Aiyyasamy told the court.

Santhra emphasised the victim’s vulnerable position, stating that any consent given could not be considered “positive consent” due to her age.

District Judge Christopher Goh highlighted the case’s key considerations, noting Tan’s “abuse of trust” as the victim’s football coach.

The judge specifically pointed out Tan’s “premeditation and persistence,” observing that he had “set the stage” for the offences through carefully orchestrated interactions.

The victim, while admitting to liking Tan, denied being in a relationship with him.

She was initially hesitant to report the incidents, telling a friend but not immediately involving authorities.

Tan was arrested on April 11, 2023.

The legal punishment for sexual penetration of a minor below 16 can include up to 10 years in jail, a fine, or both.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)

* If you suspect child abuse, call the following hotlines for free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR) (noon-midnight daily); and One Crisis Centre (24/7) Wilayah Persekutuan at 03-26155555 (Kuala Lumpur General Hospital), 03-61454333 (Sungai Buloh Hospital) or 03-83124200 (Putrajaya Hospital).